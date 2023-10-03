Maui mayor to announce financial support program for those hosting displaced residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Richard Bissen is expected to announce the launch of a financial support program at a press conference on Tuesday.

The county says the program is for people who are hosting displaced residents from Lahaina and Kula in their own homes.

Bissen is also expected to introduce the county’s new Office of Recovery who will provide an update on the progress of the launch.

He will be joined by the Red Cross, the Hawaii Community Foundation and Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

The press conference is set for 11 a.m.

Hawaii News Now will carry the event online and on air starting at noon with “This Is Now.”

