Los Angeles Clippers open 2023 training camp in the islands, set to face Utah Jazz on Sunday

The Los Angeles Clippers are back in the islands this week.
The Los Angeles Clippers are back in the islands this week.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:16 PM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Los Angeles Clippers are back in the islands this week.

They started their training camp Tuesday morning at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The team is set to train throughout the week in Manoa before taking on the Utah Jazz in a preseason game at the Stan on Sunday.

This is the team’s fourth trip to the islands since 2017.

“We’re excited to be here, we’re excited to be in Hawaii.” Clippers player Terance Mann told reporters. “The weather is great, you know, it doesn’t get any better than this, you wake up and you look at the water and you go straight to work.”

In addition, both teams are donating all proceeds’ from Sunday’s game to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund to support wild fire relief efforts.

“It’s very important and that’s what the Clippers stand for.” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said. “They always do a great job of just taking care of communities, not only Hawaii, but in California and all around the United States nd so that’s who we are, that’s what we’re about and we’re very excited to be able to help.”

Tip off between the Clippers and Jazz is set for Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

For more info on ticket sales, click here.

