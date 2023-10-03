A Hawaii artist is putting his signature stamp on an old Japanese art form

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In his studio in Kaneohe, artist Naoki Hayashi puts his signature stamp on an old Japanese art form of fish rubbings that has been around since the 19th century.

It’s called gyotaku, and it was invented to document a fisherman’s catch before he prepared it for a meal.

“The camera wasn’t around so it was an old way of documenting the story, the priceless experience of life. People went fishing to eat, right? But once you caught them and ate them, the evidence is gone,” he said.

Hayashi began doing gyotaku art when he was 11 years old. He’s been at it now for decades, first as a hobby then as a professional artist.

“This is what I do full time,” he said. “Everything revolves around this.”

His unique method includes carefully preparing a fish for printing, then covering it with water-based acrylic paint that’s non-toxic instead of using ink as was used in traditional gyotaku.

“My objective is to not spoil the eating quality of the fish, so I had to modify the old way of printing gyotaku,” he said.

The eating part is important to Hayashi. He will only print fish caught for consumption.

The subjects are either fish he landed, or those caught by other fishermen who want a keepsake to hang on their wall.

“I’m just trying to capture life,” he said.

Being an avid diver, he knows how fish look in their natural habitat, so he’s guided by his mind and his memory. The magic happens when he applies colors to the rubbing that’s been pressed into rice paper.

“I like to see colors because that’s what my brain sees,” he said.

The finished products are beautiful in their simplicity. He doesn’t strive to make an art piece perfect, and the fish he prints come in all sizes.

“Oama will be probably your finger size. The biggest one in my career would be a thousand-pound marlin. Sometimes those big grinders come in. I have to print them in sections,” he said.

Hayashi’s gyotaku artwork is known around the world. Many anglers bring him their prize catches so he can turn them into art pieces.

He does about a thousand prints a year.

“I stopped chasing money 30 years ago when I started doing this, and I really found my place. I feel blessed,” he said.

When Hayashi was younger, he studied science because he wanted to become a marine biologist. He listened to his artistic side instead, and he’s glad he did.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.