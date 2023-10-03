Honolulu gears up for a vibrant October Pride month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - October is pride month in Honolulu, and the city is celebrating!

Beginning with raising the pride flag outside the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building through October.

Honolulu Hale will be lit in rainbow colors from October 15th through the 21st.

And the annual Pride Parade from Magic Island to Kapiolani Park is October 21st.

The theme for 2023 Honolulu Pride is “Rooted in Pride: Homecoming.”

