Got extra space for a furry friend? These Oahu animal shelters need your help

Diamond, a dog at the Hawaii Humane Society in Oahu, relaxes on a staff member's lap.
Diamond, a dog at the Hawaii Humane Society in Oahu, relaxes on a staff member's lap.(Davis Pitner)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:04 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaiian Humane Society says it’s at critical capacity and needs your help to find a forever home for animals from their Moiliili and Ewa Beach animal shelters.

From now through Oct. 15, the organization says all adoption fees are waived at the shelters.

Fees are also being waived at the Hawaii Cat Cafe on Kapahulu and the Pounce Hawaii Cat Hotel in Kakaako.

The Bissel Pet Foundation is covering costs for the National Empty the Shelters campaign.

For a list of adoptable animals at the Hawaiian Humane Society, click here.

