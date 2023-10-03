Golf course ‘water fight’; Military’s plan to stop using drinking water for irrigation halted by Dept. of Health

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After years of pressure from environmental groups, the military wants to stop using drinking water to irrigate a golf course in Kaneohe.

However, environmentalists are skeptical, and the state health department says there are rules to follow.

The state Senator who represents this area tells us the golf course here at Marine Corps Base Hawaii uses about 11 million gallons of fresh drinking water a month.

The Marines say they can be more resourceful by using recycled wastewater instead. But they need the green light from the Department of Health.

HNN was given access inside the military’s water reclamation facility at the Kaneohe Marine base, where officials say that in one day alone, it can turn 2.6 million gallons of wastewater into recycled water.

Right now, the water is discharged into the ocean.

The Marines want to use it to irrigate the 18-hole Clipper golf course.

State Sen. Brenton Awa supports it.

“We went to the Department of Health as did the Board of Water Supply and wanted the department to sign off,” State Sen. Awa said.

“But the Department of Health told us its mission is to protect our servicemen and women and their families, and it is not budging until its requirements are met.”

One of the requirements is that the course needs barriers to keep the spray from drifting to nearby homes.

The base also must build a “chlorine contact tank’” where treated water would sit for 15 minutes.

The military says a $200 million upgrade to the facility is already in the works, but there is no timeline for construction.

Sen. Awa is seeking a compromise.

“The Department of Health does not want to change their stance, but we bumped it the governor’s chief of staff the other day, and they are willing to work with us and perhaps influence to change their stance.”

While fresh water is being used to water this grass, Wayne Tanaka with the Sierra Club of Hawaii says the state’s rules are there for a good reason.

“We just can’t keep trusting the military to say what they are doing. We need to take a critical look,” Tanaka says.

“The marine base has been using potable water to irrigate their golf course for years … I don’t see why it’s taken this long to get to the point of requesting this recycled wastewater.”

Military officials declined to go on camera for this story. However, they told us they consistently surpass the water conservation goals set by the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, and they hope the state will see the value in saving drinking water now.

“The military has extended its hand. We want the government to extend its hand and the government to save much more water,” State Sen. Awa said.

