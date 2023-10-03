Tributes
Football game between 2 Oahu high schools called off following reported threats to campuses

A joint letter was sent to parents from the principals of those schools.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A football game scheduled this Friday between Castle High and Waianae High has been called off, according to a joint letter from the principals of those schools.

The letter was sent to parents on Monday and publicly shared on the websites of the respective schools.

In the letter, they say it was a “joint decision” between both Castle and Waianae to “prioritize the safety and well-being of students, staff and families.”

This comes after threats were reported on each campus last week.

Last Thursday, Castle High was briefly put into lockdown when officials said unauthorized students came on campus and started threatening students.

The next day, Waianae’s administration notified parents that they received information about a potential threat to their campus.

In the joint letter, the principals say they “believe in the power of sports to unite... and remain committed to their student-athletes.”

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.

