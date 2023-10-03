Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Light winds to persist through Thursday, breezy trades expected back on Friday

First Alert Forecast: Light winds to persist through Thursday, breezy winds expected back on...
First Alert Forecast: Light winds to persist through Thursday, breezy winds expected back on Friday(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:18 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A land and sea breeze pattern is expected to become dominant Tuesday through Thursday, with sea breezes allowing for the development of a few daytime heating driven showers each afternoon, while land breezes keep most showers offshore or near the coast each night. Moderate trade winds and a more typical windward and mauka focused shower pattern should return by Friday, with this pattern then holding through early next week.

The current small NNW swell will subside through Tuesday as a slightly larger and longer period NW is expected to peak Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing another round of small to borderline moderate surf to north and west facing shores before turning to a more NNW (340) as it subsides during late week. A slight boost to south-facing shores is expected through Tuesday in response to a couple of small, medium period SE swells.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder in Hawaii Kai home
Suspect arrested after apparent triple stabbing at Hawaii Kai home
Hotels in Waikiki.
Woman’s fatal fall at Waikiki Hotel launches police investigation
Former Super Bowl champion Russ Francis, who also headed up KGMB’s sports department for years,...
Russ Francis, former Super Bowl champ and KGMB sports director, dies in NY plane crash
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Laurie Allen, of Lahaina
Woman who escaped Lahaina fire on foot dies after 7 weeks in Oahu burn unit

Latest News

Radar shows heavy rain in Windward Oahu.
Flash flood warning issued for Windward Oahu
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: Trade winds will fade and some pop up showers are possible
Trade wind speeds will slowly diminish today and tonight as a surface low pressure system to...
First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds starting today through rest of the week
Moderate to breezy trade winds will bring passing clouds and showers, with most of the rainfall...
Enjoy the trades while you can! Lighter winds expected in the coming week