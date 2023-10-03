First Alert Forecast: Light winds to persist through Thursday, breezy trades expected back on Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A land and sea breeze pattern is expected to become dominant Tuesday through Thursday, with sea breezes allowing for the development of a few daytime heating driven showers each afternoon, while land breezes keep most showers offshore or near the coast each night. Moderate trade winds and a more typical windward and mauka focused shower pattern should return by Friday, with this pattern then holding through early next week.

The current small NNW swell will subside through Tuesday as a slightly larger and longer period NW is expected to peak Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing another round of small to borderline moderate surf to north and west facing shores before turning to a more NNW (340) as it subsides during late week. A slight boost to south-facing shores is expected through Tuesday in response to a couple of small, medium period SE swells.

