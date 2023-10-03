Displaced wildfire survivors can continue to register for Red Cross, FEMA assistance

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state says displaced wildfire survivors can continue to register for both Red Cross and FEMA assistance on Tuesday.

This comes days after the state’s Safe Harbor program expired on Friday with hundreds of residents still needing to take the necessary step of registering to remain in temporary housing.

Officials say they will continue to accept registrations until all those in the non-congregate sheltering program have had their cases reviewed.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires Disaster

The Red Cross says 2,500 families have established full eligibility for temporary housing as of Monday morning. That’s up from 2,200 last Friday.

Gov. Josh Green said 90% of families that have been taken to a hotel room for shelter have been “fully locked in,” but about 134 families still need to sign up and finalize getting into the program.

Officials say nearly 150 families were not eligible but will still continue to receive shelter and services because of special circumstances, such as:

Their immigration or citizenship status did not meet federal requirements

They had citizenship in the Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands or other states covered by the Compacts of Free Association (COFA) with the United States

They were unhoused at the time of the fires and had a disability, minor children, or other circumstances that would make it difficult for them to successfully transition to a group shelter.

“Citizenship and immigration status have nothing to do with whether you qualify, and we don’t share that information with the government,” said Brad Kieserman, vice president for disaster operations and logistics with the Red Cross.

The state and the Red Cross says it will continue to work with the remaining families to resolve questions that remain on their eligibility.

