Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Displaced wildfire survivors can continue to register for Red Cross, FEMA assistance

Aerial Recovery dispatched five of their team members to Lahaina to help after the deadly...
Aerial Recovery dispatched five of their team members to Lahaina to help after the deadly wildfires on the island of Maui.(Photo submitted)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:18 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state says displaced wildfire survivors can continue to register for both Red Cross and FEMA assistance on Tuesday.

This comes days after the state’s Safe Harbor program expired on Friday with hundreds of residents still needing to take the necessary step of registering to remain in temporary housing.

Officials say they will continue to accept registrations until all those in the non-congregate sheltering program have had their cases reviewed.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires Disaster

The Red Cross says 2,500 families have established full eligibility for temporary housing as of Monday morning. That’s up from 2,200 last Friday.

Gov. Josh Green said 90% of families that have been taken to a hotel room for shelter have been “fully locked in,” but about 134 families still need to sign up and finalize getting into the program.

Officials say nearly 150 families were not eligible but will still continue to receive shelter and services because of special circumstances, such as:

  • Their immigration or citizenship status did not meet federal requirements
  • They had citizenship in the Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands or other states covered by the Compacts of Free Association (COFA) with the United States
  • They were unhoused at the time of the fires and had a disability, minor children, or other circumstances that would make it difficult for them to successfully transition to a group shelter.

“Citizenship and immigration status have nothing to do with whether you qualify, and we don’t share that information with the government,” said Brad Kieserman, vice president for disaster operations and logistics with the Red Cross.

The state and the Red Cross says it will continue to work with the remaining families to resolve questions that remain on their eligibility.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder in Hawaii Kai home
Suspect arrested after apparent triple stabbing at Hawaii Kai home
Hotels in Waikiki.
Woman’s fatal fall at Waikiki Hotel launches police investigation
Former Super Bowl champion Russ Francis, who also headed up KGMB’s sports department for years,...
Russ Francis, former Super Bowl champ and KGMB sports director, dies in NY plane crash
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Laurie Allen, of Lahaina
Woman who escaped Lahaina fire on foot dies after 7 weeks in Oahu burn unit

Latest News

Military says it has plan to stop using millions of gallons of drinking water for Kaneohe golf...
Military’s plan to stop using fresh drinking water on Oahu golf course on pause
Radar shows heavy rain in Windward Oahu.
Flash flood warning expires for Windward Oahu
Golf course ‘water fight’; Military’s plan to stop using drinking water for irrigation halted...
Military’s plan to stop using drinking water for irrigation halted by Dept. of Health
Pastele House Maui provided free, hot, home-cooked meals for the entire West Maui community for...
Owners of Maui restaurant spent weeks in West Maui feeding thousands for free