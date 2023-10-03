Tributes
Ahead of defueling, Joint Task Force for Red Hill to hold open house

In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval...
In this Dec. 23, 2021, photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Chief of Civil Engineers, leads Navy and civilian water quality recovery experts through the tunnels of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The U.S. government on Friday, April 22, 2022 dropped its appeals of a Hawaii order requiring it to remove fuel from a massive military fuel storage facility that leaked petroleum into the Navy's water system at Pearl Harbor last year.(Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall/U.S. Navy via AP, File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ahead of defueling, the Joint Task Force for Red Hill will be holding an open house on Tuesday.

The defueling process is set to start less than two weeks, on Oct. 16.

The open house event is taking place for Joint Task Force Red Hill leaders to answer the public’s questions about the operation.

It’ll take place at Keehi Lagoon Memorial Park, starting at 4pm.

Defueling is expected to take about 3 months.

