Ahead of defueling, Joint Task Force for Red Hill to hold open house
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ahead of defueling, the Joint Task Force for Red Hill will be holding an open house on Tuesday.
The defueling process is set to start less than two weeks, on Oct. 16.
SPECIAL SECTION: RED HILL CRISIS
The open house event is taking place for Joint Task Force Red Hill leaders to answer the public’s questions about the operation.
It’ll take place at Keehi Lagoon Memorial Park, starting at 4pm.
Defueling is expected to take about 3 months.
CONTINUING COVERAGE:
- Navy censures 3 retired officers over ‘leadership failures’ in Red Hill water crisis
- U.S. government files motion to block prominent physician’s testimony in Red Hill suit
- Company erects massive tanks in Kapolei for military to store fuel
- Fire response a key part of emergency training ahead of risky Red Hill defueling
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.