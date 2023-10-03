Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

14-year-old killed standing next to broken-down car on side of highway, coroner confirms

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.
Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.(MGN)
By Steven Ardary and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A 14-year-old was killed Friday night while standing outside of a broken-down car on the highway, authorities said.

Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identified the boy as Rolando Nunez Moreno.

O’Neal said Rolando was standing on the side of I-526 around 8:15 p.m. when he was hit by a car that police said went airborne and crashed into a home.

No other serious injuries were reported.

North Charleston Police’s traffic unit is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder in Hawaii Kai home
Suspect arrested after apparent triple stabbing at Hawaii Kai home
Hotels in Waikiki.
Woman’s fatal fall at Waikiki Hotel launches police investigation
Former Super Bowl champion Russ Francis, who also headed up KGMB’s sports department for years,...
Russ Francis, former Super Bowl champ and KGMB sports director, dies in NY plane crash
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night
Laurie Allen, of Lahaina
Woman who escaped Lahaina fire on foot dies after 7 weeks in Oahu burn unit

Latest News

FILE - Flags stand outside the Colorado Supreme Court, on Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver. Colorado’s...
Colorado high court to hear case against Christian baker who refused to make LGBTQ-themed cake
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Michael Duane...
Florida man convicted of killing two women over 25 years ago set to receive lethal injection
The owner of an emotional support alligator that was denied at a baseball game says it was all...
Emotional support gator at MLB game was misunderstanding, owner says
(Image: Castle High School)
Football game between 2 Oahu high schools called off following reported threats to campuses
The owner of an emotional support alligator that was denied at a baseball game says it was all...
Emotional support gator at MLB game was misunderstanding, owner says