Woman’s fatal fall at Waikiki Hotel launches police investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman at a Waikiki hotel early Sunday morning.

Officials say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Alohilani resort in Waikiki.

Officials say a witness reported seeing the woman, 24, fall backward off a concrete ledge on the 10th floor of the hotel’s stairwell.

Sources say the woman was with her significant other when she died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.