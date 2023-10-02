Walk to fight stigma, raise awareness of mental illness in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - ç

Anisa Wiseman and Leí Ohama Rol from the Hawaii chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the importance of taking care of your mental wellness and how it deeply impacts Hawaii.

The event starts at 9 a.m. where participants can choose to walk either a 1k or 5K race.

The walk is free to the public and will feature live music, guest speakers and dancing to connect with the community.

NAMI will also be selling merchandise to fundraise for families who have been affected.

NAMI Hawaii is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions affected by mental illness. NAMIWalks is the largest and most vibrant mental health event series in the country with walks taking place in more than 130 locations.

To register, visit namiwalks.org.

