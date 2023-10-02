Two types of emergency alerts will be tested this week. Here’s what to expect

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two types of emergency alerts will be tested this week.

On Monday, emergency outdoor sirens will go off at 11:45 a.m. as part of a monthly test.

It’s the first monthly test since the Lahaina fires. September’s test was canceled due to the daylong vigil held for Maui wildfire victims.

Recently, state emergency officials issued a clarification of who’s in charge of sounding warning sirens, and when they should be used.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said they should be used for fires, tsunamis, hurricanes, dam failures, flooding, volcanic eruptions and hazardous material exposures.

Another alert happening this week will happen on Wednesday morning.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

You’ll get the notification on your cell phone.

This is the second time the test has been conducted.

It’ll happen at 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of two alert systems in early October. (FEMA)

