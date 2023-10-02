Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Two types of emergency alerts will be tested this week. Here’s what to expect

On Monday, emergency outdoor sirens will go off at 11:45 a.m. as part of a monthly test....
On Monday, emergency outdoor sirens will go off at 11:45 a.m. as part of a monthly test. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:09 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two types of emergency alerts will be tested this week.

On Monday, emergency outdoor sirens will go off at 11:45 a.m. as part of a monthly test.

It’s the first monthly test since the Lahaina fires. September’s test was canceled due to the daylong vigil held for Maui wildfire victims.

Recently, state emergency officials issued a clarification of who’s in charge of sounding warning sirens, and when they should be used.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said they should be used for fires, tsunamis, hurricanes, dam failures, flooding, volcanic eruptions and hazardous material exposures.

Another alert happening this week will happen on Wednesday morning.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

You’ll get the notification on your cell phone.

This is the second time the test has been conducted.

It’ll happen at 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of two alert systems in early October.(FEMA)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotels in Waikiki.
Woman’s fatal fall at Waikiki Hotel launches police investigation
Young trespassers turn playful pool adventure into destructive rampage
Young trespassers turn playful pool adventure into destructive rampage
Former Super Bowl champion Russ Francis, who also headed up KGMB’s sports department for years,...
Russ Francis, former Super Bowl champ and KGMB sports director, dies in NY plane crash
Lahaina
Hundreds of evacuees in West Maui hotels could be forced out as Safe Harbor program expires
Cruise ships return to Maui, set to bring thousands of visitors in October
Cruise ships bring economic lifeline to Maui businesses amidst challenges

Latest News

Attempted murder in Hawaii Kai home
Honolulu police open 2 attempted murder investigations in Hawaii Kai, Chinatown
Emergency Medical Services said the man ran into trouble while swimming and had to be pulled...
Man, 76, in serious condition after being pulled from waters off Hanauma Bay
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
Laurie Allen, of Lahaina
Woman who escaped Lahaina fire on foot dies after 7 weeks in Oahu burn unit