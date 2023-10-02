Tributes
Transition Day - Lighter winds starting today

Interior and Leeward light showers, trades return Thursday
light and variable winds arrive tomorrow into Thursday
light and variable winds arrive tomorrow into Thursday(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:04 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind speeds will slowly diminish today and tonight as a surface low pressure system to the distant northwest moves east and weakens the ridge. A weakening front associated with the low will draw closer to the islands and the surface ridge will move over the islands. A mid- level ridge will also build over the area from the west starting Monday,bringing a mostly dry, light wind pattern.

WAVES: A small, NNW swell will peak today. A moderate NW swell will build Tuesday and peak mid-week. Another pulse is expected late Wednesday out of the NNW and peak Thursday. A small south swell will arrive Monday night into Thursday. Another swell will arrive Friday concurrent with a slightly larger SE swell. Short period, choppy surf along east-facing shores will continue through today then slowly subside. The Small Craft Advisory remains in effect as moderate to locally strong winds

