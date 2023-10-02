Transition Day - Lighter winds starting today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade wind speeds will slowly diminish today and tonight as a surface low pressure system to the distant northwest moves east and weakens the ridge. A weakening front associated with the low will draw closer to the islands and the surface ridge will move over the islands. A mid- level ridge will also build over the area from the west starting Monday,bringing a mostly dry, light wind pattern.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

WAVES: A small, NNW swell will peak today. A moderate NW swell will build Tuesday and peak mid-week. Another pulse is expected late Wednesday out of the NNW and peak Thursday. A small south swell will arrive Monday night into Thursday. Another swell will arrive Friday concurrent with a slightly larger SE swell. Short period, choppy surf along east-facing shores will continue through today then slowly subside. The Small Craft Advisory remains in effect as moderate to locally strong winds

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.