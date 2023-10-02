Tributes
Trade winds to weaken, with light winds most of the week

Trade winds will weaken Monday, with light winds for the coming week.
Trade winds will weaken Monday, with light winds for the coming week.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:49 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A change is finally coming to our weather pattern as trade winds will become lighter Monday and remain light for the rest of the week. This is the result of a weakening cold front approaching the islands from the northwest.

It’s still a tossup on whether it will reach the islands. If it does, showers will increase for the latter part of the week, especially for the western islands. If it stalls to the north, conditions will be mostly dry with afternoon clouds and isolated pop-up showers. Either way, it will keep the trade winds away.

In surf, a small NNW swell will rise overnight and peak Monday, with a slightly larger medium-period NW swell building Tuesday and peaking midweek. A small long-period S swell is expected to arrive Monday night and linger through Thursday. Surf on east shores will decline with the weakening trade winds.

