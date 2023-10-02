Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Thomas Rhett stops concert to pray for fan suffering medical emergency

Thomas Rhett stops his concert to pray. (Source: Sheena Lynn / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:21 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music star Thomas Rhett paused his Nashville show to pray for a fan suffering a medical emergency.

A TikTok video posted by Sheena Lynn shows Rhett on the edge of the stage talking with those nearby before leading a prayer for the man identified as “Terry.”

“Thomas Rhett handled this scary situation with grace,” the social media post said.

Rhett later posted an update to his X account saying that Terry was home and recovering.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Hotels in Waikiki.
Woman’s fatal fall at Waikiki Hotel launches police investigation
Former Super Bowl champion Russ Francis, who also headed up KGMB’s sports department for years,...
Russ Francis, former Super Bowl champ and KGMB sports director, dies in NY plane crash
Young trespassers turn playful pool adventure into destructive rampage
Young trespassers turn playful pool adventure into destructive rampage
Lahaina
Hundreds of evacuees in West Maui hotels could be forced out as Safe Harbor program expires
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Businesses reach settlement with husband of bride killed in golf cart crash on wedding night

Latest News

Charlotte Sena was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black...
Search resumes for missing 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park
On Monday, emergency outdoor sirens will go off at 11:45 a.m. as part of a monthly test....
Two types of emergency alerts will be tested this week. Here’s what to expect
Attempted murder in Hawaii Kai home
Suspect arrested after apparent triple stabbing at Hawaii Kai home
Authorities say the roof of a church has collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, killing at...
11 people are dead after Mexico church roof collapses; no more people believed buried in rubble
President Joe Biden applauds as actress Selma Blair speaks during an event to celebrate the...
Selma Blair helps White House salute landmark disability legislation