Russ Francis, former Super Bowl champ and KGMB sports director, dies in NY plane crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Super Bowl champion Russ Francis, who headed up KGMB’s sports department for years, has died in a New York plane crash. He was 70 years old.

Francis, who grew up in Hawaii, was one of two identified in the crash along with Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association’s Senior Vice President Richard McSpadden.

The crash happened at 4 p.m. local time Sunday.

Francis spent 13 seasons in the NFL winning a championship with the San Francisco 49ers in 1985. Following his NFL career, he returned to Hawaii — spending time in news and politics.

He’s also credited with making strides in the advancement of Polynesian athletes.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.