Man, 76, in serious condition after being pulled from waters off Hanauma Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 76-year-old man remains hospitalized in serious condition after being pulled from waters off Hanauma Bay over the weekend.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Emergency Medical Services said the man ran into trouble while swimming and had to be pulled from the water by lifeguards.

He was treated on scene by EMS and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

