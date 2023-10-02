Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Lahainaluna football gets emotional win over Baldwin to restart their 2023 season

Hawaii High School Football
Hawaii High School Football(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:14 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday night’s Lahainaluna victory over Baldwin was more than just a game.

It was a Communtiy reuniting as one after being separated by unimaginable tragedy and if last night’s performance represented anything,it was that this team and this town is Lahaina strong.

“They knew that the community was there to support them all the way through.”

The environment inside of  War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku, Maui was a buzz all night.

The stands filled with red as the Lunas opened their season against the Bears.

It was a dominant debut. A 42-0 rout of Baldwin, but like all teams, there’s room for improvement.

“It was exactly as we would expect it to go.” Lahainaluna co-head coach Dean Rickard told Hawaii News Now. “There were some mistakes that were made, a lot of errors and things that we definitely have to correct.”

I think the key is that we got the monkey off our back, now were expected to improve each and every week because it’s going to be rough, the MIL will not be an easy path.”

Beyond the X’s and O’s, last night’s game was a symbol of hope and a reunion of a community that was separated by unimaginable tragedy.

“Tonight is really important, not just to me, but also to my whole community.” Lunas quarterback Lyric Kahula said. “Thankful to the fans for coming out tonight, showing the support, it is for them.”

The Lunas thankful to be a small escape from the harsh reality the people of Lahaina are facing.

“That’s what this was all about I mean, social media was blowing up about reunions here and there and it was all about just bringing the community back together under one spot.” Coach Rickard said.

Topping the evening off with the singing of the Lahainaluna Alma Mater — truly a chicken skin moment.

“After the game, (singing the alma mater) meant a lot because everybody was closer, right behind us and we could just feel like that feeling that everyone’s here.”

The Lunas continue their season next week against Maui.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina
Hundreds of evacuees in West Maui hotels could be forced out as Safe Harbor program expires
Young trespassers turn playful pool adventure into destructive rampage
Young trespassers turn playful pool adventure into destructive rampage
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
Suspect charged
Early morning crash on Kamehameha Highway leaves man, 23, in serious condition
Honolulu man is #1 in the nation for the Best Ghost Tours
Honolulu man is #1 in the nation for Best Ghost Tours

Latest News

Hawaii High School Football
‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: Lahainaluna returns to play with emotional win in week 8 of the season
To break it all down Cienna Pilotin and Davis Pitner from the HNN Overtime Podcast are here.
Lahainaluna returned to the gridiron last night, downing Baldwin 42-0
Hawaii football falls to UNLV in ‘Ninth Island Showdown’, 44-20
Lahainaluna Football
Lahainaluna football takes on Baldwin in their long awaited 2023 season opener