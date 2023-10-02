Lahainaluna football gets emotional win over Baldwin to restart their 2023 season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday night’s Lahainaluna victory over Baldwin was more than just a game.

It was a Communtiy reuniting as one after being separated by unimaginable tragedy and if last night’s performance represented anything,it was that this team and this town is Lahaina strong.

“They knew that the community was there to support them all the way through.”

The environment inside of War Memorial Stadium in Wailuku, Maui was a buzz all night.

The stands filled with red as the Lunas opened their season against the Bears.

It was a dominant debut. A 42-0 rout of Baldwin, but like all teams, there’s room for improvement.

“It was exactly as we would expect it to go.” Lahainaluna co-head coach Dean Rickard told Hawaii News Now. “There were some mistakes that were made, a lot of errors and things that we definitely have to correct.”

I think the key is that we got the monkey off our back, now were expected to improve each and every week because it’s going to be rough, the MIL will not be an easy path.”

Beyond the X’s and O’s, last night’s game was a symbol of hope and a reunion of a community that was separated by unimaginable tragedy.

“Tonight is really important, not just to me, but also to my whole community.” Lunas quarterback Lyric Kahula said. “Thankful to the fans for coming out tonight, showing the support, it is for them.”

The Lunas thankful to be a small escape from the harsh reality the people of Lahaina are facing.

“That’s what this was all about I mean, social media was blowing up about reunions here and there and it was all about just bringing the community back together under one spot.” Coach Rickard said.

Topping the evening off with the singing of the Lahainaluna Alma Mater — truly a chicken skin moment.

“After the game, (singing the alma mater) meant a lot because everybody was closer, right behind us and we could just feel like that feeling that everyone’s here.”

The Lunas continue their season next week against Maui.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.