Investigation underway into apparent triple stabbing at Hawaii Kai home

Attempted murder in Hawaii Kai home(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:40 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HAWAII KAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation into an apparent triple stabbing at a home in Hawaii Kai late Sunday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on the 700 Block of Ipuai Street.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said it administered advanced life saving treatments several individuals who had been apparently stabbed.

EMS also said three males — ages 45, 37, and 79 — were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police have confirmed to Hawaii News Now that a suspect is in custody, however it was not immediately made clear how the arrest was made.

The cause of the stabbing as well as the relationship between the suspect and the victims remains unclear.

Police closed Ipuai Street between Honokahua Street and Kealahou Street but it has since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, HPD has also opened another attempted murder investigation in Chinatown. A portion of River Street is shut down between Nimitz and King Street for investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

