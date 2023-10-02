Hokulea crew members create connections in San Francisco’s tallest building

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After gliding underneath Golden Gate Bridge, crew members of the Hokulea and their supporters gathered at the SaleForce Tower to strengthen bonds and remember a common mission.

“We are all connected to that water,” said Gregg Castro, Culture Director of the Association of Ramaytush Ohlone.

With 62 stories, the crew is in the tallest building in San Francisco.

Its Ohana floor is surrounded by glass and 360 views of the Bay Area and its famous bridges.

But inside, there are 130,000 species of plants, a tropical oasis above the city.

“I never get tired of this panorama. It’s so remarkable. It’s the world we love,” said Diane Walton, Dolphin Club president,

“Hokulea is right down there. You can see it,” she added.

The Polynesian voyaging canoe was docked at the Hyde Street Pier at Fisherman’s Wharf.

“We are so excited to welcome the crew back. The Hokulea is on a different adventure this time around. It’s a big thing. It’s circumnavigating the Pacific. This is water we live and love in so we are so glad to be part of their journey,” said Walton.

“Having the canoe here just brought that into our bay and was just a really beautiful wonderful moment for us,” said Hydra Mendoza, SalesForce, Vice President, Chief of Strategic Relationships.

Mendoza lived in Hawaii as a child.

For island expats, Hokulea has brought them closer to home and closer to each other.

“The most important thing is to share experiences to give people who are moving here, and you know it’s happening, is to connect through education, culture and business,” said Daryl Higashi, Hawaii Chamber of Commerce of Northern California Foundation, president, who grew up in Hawaii.

