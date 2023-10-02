Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: Lahainaluna returns to play with emotional win in week 8 of the season

Hawaii High School Football
Hawaii High School Football(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen and Cienna Pilotin
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:58 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was another exciting weekend of Hawaii high school football with the ILH beginning league play.

Here’s a look at some of what went down this weekend.

Roosevelt vs. Kalani

Let’s start out in town with Roosevelt and Kalani.

It was pretty even in the first quarter, 7-7 after the first frame of play.

Both teams QB’s made plays with their legs, running up and down the field.

Quarterback Ioane Kamanao lit the fire for the Rough Riders, 313 yards and 3 Touchdowns.

Final Score, 28-7.

Kamehameha-Maui vs. Maui

Let’s take it over to the Valley Isle where Kamehameha-Maui hosted Maui high in an up country showdown!

The Warriors strike first and kept it going, 21-0 before the sabers found the end zone.

Not much else they could do with a final score, 42-7 for Kamehameha-Maui.

Saint Louis vs. Punahou

On Saturday, a big ILH matchup out in Kalihi, Saint Louis and Punahou.

It would be a big night for both teams offenses. It remained close at half with Punahou going into the break with a 21-20 lead.

However, Punahou’s Ty McCutcheon proved why he’s getting national looks notching 427 yards and 5 TDs.

Senior Astin Hange found the endzone 4 times.

The Sons of Oahu win this one, 42-28.

Baldwin vs. Lahainaluna

Back on Maui, an emotional night at War Memorial Stadium, Lahainaluna taking on Baldwin.

The Lunas playing their first game back after the august 8th wildfires and the energy was through the roof.

It would be an all Lunas nigh, they scored in all four quarters as the Bears struggled with injuries, final score, 42-0.

That one was for Lahaina.

Lunas qb Lyric Kahula went 11/17 for 95 yards with three touchdowns.

Here’s a look at some of the other scores in week five.

Friday

Week 8 Friday
Week 8 Friday(Hawaii News Now)

Saturday

Week 8 Saturday
Week 8 Saturday(Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina
Hundreds of evacuees in West Maui hotels could be forced out as Safe Harbor program expires
Young trespassers turn playful pool adventure into destructive rampage
Young trespassers turn playful pool adventure into destructive rampage
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
President Biden delivers remarks after he signed a stopgap 45-day funding bill
Suspect charged
Early morning crash on Kamehameha Highway leaves man, 23, in serious condition
Honolulu man is #1 in the nation for the Best Ghost Tours
Honolulu man is #1 in the nation for Best Ghost Tours

Latest News

Hawaii High School Football
Lahainaluna football gets emotional win over Baldwin to restart their 2023 season
To break it all down Cienna Pilotin and Davis Pitner from the HNN Overtime Podcast are here.
Lahainaluna returned to the gridiron last night, downing Baldwin 42-0
Hawaii football falls to UNLV in ‘Ninth Island Showdown’, 44-20
Lahainaluna Football
Lahainaluna football takes on Baldwin in their long awaited 2023 season opener