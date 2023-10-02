‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: Lahainaluna returns to play with emotional win in week 8 of the season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was another exciting weekend of Hawaii high school football with the ILH beginning league play.

Here’s a look at some of what went down this weekend.

Roosevelt vs. Kalani

Let’s start out in town with Roosevelt and Kalani.

It was pretty even in the first quarter, 7-7 after the first frame of play.

Both teams QB’s made plays with their legs, running up and down the field.

Quarterback Ioane Kamanao lit the fire for the Rough Riders, 313 yards and 3 Touchdowns.

Final Score, 28-7.

Kamehameha-Maui vs. Maui

Let’s take it over to the Valley Isle where Kamehameha-Maui hosted Maui high in an up country showdown!

The Warriors strike first and kept it going, 21-0 before the sabers found the end zone.

Not much else they could do with a final score, 42-7 for Kamehameha-Maui.

Saint Louis vs. Punahou

On Saturday, a big ILH matchup out in Kalihi, Saint Louis and Punahou.

It would be a big night for both teams offenses. It remained close at half with Punahou going into the break with a 21-20 lead.

However, Punahou’s Ty McCutcheon proved why he’s getting national looks notching 427 yards and 5 TDs.

Senior Astin Hange found the endzone 4 times.

The Sons of Oahu win this one, 42-28.

Baldwin vs. Lahainaluna

Back on Maui, an emotional night at War Memorial Stadium, Lahainaluna taking on Baldwin.

The Lunas playing their first game back after the august 8th wildfires and the energy was through the roof.

It would be an all Lunas nigh, they scored in all four quarters as the Bears struggled with injuries, final score, 42-0.

That one was for Lahaina.

Lunas qb Lyric Kahula went 11/17 for 95 yards with three touchdowns.

Here’s a look at some of the other scores in week five.

Friday

Week 8 Friday (Hawaii News Now)

Saturday

Week 8 Saturday (Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.