Former boyfriend of Breonna Taylor arrested on drug trafficking charges

Jamarcus Glover is facing multiple drug-related charges. (WAVE)
By Natalia Martinez and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:02 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Jamarcus Glover, the man at the center of the drug investigation that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor, was arrested in a narcotics sting early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Glover is facing multiple drug-related charges including engaging in organized crime, unlawful transaction with a minor with illegal controlled substances and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

According to an arrest report, Glover and two others are accused of trafficking narcotics at a Louisville home. Glover allegedly engaged juveniles under 18 years old to transport and sell heroin, fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

A search warrant was issued Saturday at the home, and officials seized a number of narcotics and several firearms.

St. Matthews Police led the investigation, while the Louisville Metro Police Department assisted in executing the search warrant, the LMPD said.

It was March 2020 when one of Glover’s Louisville homes was the subject of a narcotics investigation.

Taylor’s apartment was raided at the same time, resulting in her death.

Police returned fire after they accused Kenneth Walker of firing a single shot that hit LMPD Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly. Walker’s charges were later dropped.

Glover was most recently arrested by the Jeffersontown Police Department in January 2022.

He pleaded guilty to drug charges including cocaine trafficking on Nov. 30, 2020, in order to avoid an eight-year prison sentence.

He was sentenced to five years of probation, which he requested be served in his home state of Mississippi, claiming that it would be easier to find work there. At the time, his attorney advocated for the move to help Louisville heal following Taylor’s death.

He was back in Louisville Saturday. On social media, Glover made a post simply showing a timestamp of 4:58.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration were also involved in the investigation, according to sources.

Glover bonded out of jail and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

