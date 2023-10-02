Food and New Product Expo to showcase local businesses Oct 6-8

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 61st annual Food and New Product Show is one of Hawaii’s largest consumer trade shows and runs Oct 6-8 at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

The event will feature more than 200 vendors and live entertainment.

Jadelin Chun from event organizer Pacific Expos joined HNN Sunrise Weekends to talk about supporting local businesses, along with Grace Chung, owner of Pacifikool, a ginger drink company.

”We handcraft all the mocktail ginger ales. We work with lots of farmers and we get our gingers from them and our fresh herbs and fruit,” Chung said.

Pacifikool sells their drinks at the KCC and Kailua Farmers Markets.

General admission tickets to the Expo are $6.

Active military members and seniors are $4 with valid identification.

Children 12 years and under can attend for free.

Here are the Expo hours:

Friday, Oct. 6 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

