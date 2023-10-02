Tributes
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:56 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night around 8:30, according to park officials.

The Dollywood Express is a 110-ton coal-fired steam engine that takes guests on a five-mile trip around the park and through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported, Dollywood Spokesman Wes Ramey told WVLT.

The train reportedly experienced a mechanical issue, Ramey said, but he was unable to provide more information at the time, other than to say the train would not run Monday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

