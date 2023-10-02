Tributes
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Hawaii Latino Business Expo

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Hawaii is hosting the first Latino Business Expo next weekend
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 2:05 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and support local Latino businesses and food vendors at this year’s Latin Business Expo.

Maria Valentina Haberman, board member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Steve and Carolina Chavez of Steve O’s Taquitos joins us on HNN Sunrise Weekends to talk about Hawaii’s growing Hispanic population, which currently makes up 11% of the state.

The Latin Business Expo takes place on Saturday, October 7, from 3-7 p.m. at the Aloha Tower Marketplace and will include activities, prizes and performances by a Ballet Folklorico group from Arizona.

The event is free to attend.

For more information, visit hcchawaii.org and latinbizexpo.com.

To register for the Expo, click here.

