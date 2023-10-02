Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Hawaii Latino Business Expo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and support local Latino businesses and food vendors at this year’s Latin Business Expo.

Maria Valentina Haberman, board member of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Steve and Carolina Chavez of Steve O’s Taquitos joins us on HNN Sunrise Weekends to talk about Hawaii’s growing Hispanic population, which currently makes up 11% of the state.

The Latin Business Expo takes place on Saturday, October 7, from 3-7 p.m. at the Aloha Tower Marketplace and will include activities, prizes and performances by a Ballet Folklorico group from Arizona.

The event is free to attend.

For more information, visit hcchawaii.org and latinbizexpo.com.

To register for the Expo, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.