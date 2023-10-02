Authorities investigate suspicious death off Sand Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating the death of a man found naked face down in the sand on one of the small islands near Sand Island.

Officials said the incident occurred on Kahakaaulana Island around 9 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say a kayaker discovered the 57-year-old man.

Officials say a medical examiner is trying to figure out how the man died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.