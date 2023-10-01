Honolulu man is #1 in the nation for Best Ghost Tours

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tomorrow marks the start of October and, of course, the spooky season — but did you know Hawaii is lucky to be home to one of the most chilling storytellers?

The man known for his chicken skin Hawaiian ghost stories is number one in the nation for the Best Ghost Tours!

Readers of USA Today voted Lopaka Kapanui’s “Mysteries of Hawaii” the best in the country for its Ghosts of Old Honolulu, Haunted Crime, and Waikiki Night Marchers tours.

October, of course, is one of their busiest months!

Check out Mysteries of Hawaii to book a tour.

