Hawaii football falls to UNLV in ‘Ninth Island Showdown’, 44-20

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors Football team fell to UNLV in the ‘Ninth Island Showdown’ on Saturday.

Quarterback Brayden Schager dealt 313 yards and two touchdowns.

Schager was under pressure for most of the night ― the Rebels defense brought him down six times.

Hawaii wide receiver Steven McBride had a career night reeling in 180 yards and one touchdown.

UH comes up short, 44-20.

The Golden Pineapple Trophy now resides in Las Vegas.

Hawaii is on a bye next week, before hosting San Diego State on Oct. 14.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.