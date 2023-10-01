Tributes
Enjoy the trades while you can! Lighter winds expected in the coming week

Moderate to breezy trade winds will decline early in the coming week.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Moderate to breezy trade winds will bring passing clouds and showers, with most of the rainfall for the usual windward and mauka areas. This pattern will continue into Monday, after which the trade wind speeds will diminish as a weakening cold front approaches the islands. Conditions should be on the dry side with the light winds, but the weakening front may move over the western part of the state and bring a few more showers for the latter part of the week. Whether or not the front reaches us, the trade winds will likely be gone for an extended period.

Surf patterns are reflecting a change in the seasons, as some swell energy will be coming in for north and west shores. The first in a series of swells is expected Sunday, peaking Sunday night and Monday with wave heights up to 8 feet. A second swell is forecast to arrive late Tuesday and persist through Thursday, with possible wave heights near 12 feet. A series of background south swells are expected for the next couple of days, while choppy east shore waves will start to decline early next week as the trade winds drop off.

