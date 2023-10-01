Celebrating Chinese cuisine and culture at Yi Xin Cafe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - October 1 is a national holiday in China, so to celebrate locally, two local restaurateurs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about Chinese culture and cuisine.

Owners SuTong Wu & JunXi Chen opened Yi Xin Cafe at the Market City Shopping Center in Kaimuki, serving a wide range of Chinese food from Hong Kong, Malaysian, and Singapore, including their signature Curry Crab, and other dungeness crab dishes.

The couple also own SingMa Tei in Ala Moana Center.

Their manu also features salted egg yolk chicken wings, Thai style pork cheeks and Hong Kong Style garlic stir fried prawns,

The cafe is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. except Tuesdays.

This month, any purchase of $50 or more will receive complimentary Singapore syle shrimp crackers.

For more information, visit yelp.com/biz/yi-xin-cafe-honolulu or instagram.com/yi_xin_cafe_808.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.