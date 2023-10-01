Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Celebrating Chinese cuisine and culture at Yi Xin Cafe

October 1 is a national holiday in China, so to celebrate locally, two local restaurateurs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about Chinese culture
By Annalisa Burgos and lili hurd
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - October 1 is a national holiday in China, so to celebrate locally, two local restaurateurs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about Chinese culture and cuisine.

Owners SuTong Wu & JunXi Chen opened Yi Xin Cafe at the Market City Shopping Center in Kaimuki, serving a wide range of Chinese food from Hong Kong, Malaysian, and Singapore, including their signature Curry Crab, and other dungeness crab dishes.

The couple also own SingMa Tei in Ala Moana Center.

Their manu also features salted egg yolk chicken wings, Thai style pork cheeks and Hong Kong Style garlic stir fried prawns,

The cafe is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. except Tuesdays.

This month, any purchase of $50 or more will receive complimentary Singapore syle shrimp crackers.

For more information, visit yelp.com/biz/yi-xin-cafe-honolulu or instagram.com/yi_xin_cafe_808.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lahaina
Hundreds of evacuees in West Maui hotels could be forced out as Safe Harbor program expires
Young trespassers turn playful pool adventure into destructive rampage
Young trespassers turn playful pool adventure into destructive rampage
Suspect charged
Early morning crash on Kamehameha Highway leaves man, 23, in serious condition
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
Honolulu man is #1 in the nation for the Best Ghost Tours
Honolulu man is #1 in the nation for Best Ghost Tours

Latest News

Latino Business Expo Hawaii on Oct 7. from 3 P.M.-7 P.M at Aloha Tower.
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at the Hawaii Latino Business Expo
To break it all down Cienna Pilotin and Davis Pitner from the HNN Overtime Podcast are here.
Lahainaluna returned to the gridiron last night, downing Baldwin 42-0
Honolulu man is #1 in the nation for the Best Ghost Tours
Honolulu man is #1 in the nation for Best Ghost Tours
The City's rendering of the Ala Pono bridge, connecting the McCully-Moiliili-Waikiki...
Ala Wai Canal stairwell upgrade project begins