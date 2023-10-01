Tributes
Ala Wai Canal stairwell upgrade project begins

Officials say the work is set to begin Monday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The DLNR Engineering Division announces an improvement project to encase seven of the existing 11 Ala Wai Canal stairwells between Ainakea Way and McCully Street.

Construction at these seven stairwell locations will minimize access to the canal due to safety considerations and water quality concerns.

The canal’s remaining eight stairwells are in good condition.

Sidewalks in the immediate area of encased stairwells will be closed, and pedestrians will be directed to bypass routes.

