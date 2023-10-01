Ala Wai Canal stairwell upgrade project begins

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The DLNR Engineering Division announces an improvement project to encase seven of the existing 11 Ala Wai Canal stairwells between Ainakea Way and McCully Street.

Officials say the work is set to begin Monday.

Construction at these seven stairwell locations will minimize access to the canal due to safety considerations and water quality concerns.

The canal’s remaining eight stairwells are in good condition.

Sidewalks in the immediate area of encased stairwells will be closed, and pedestrians will be directed to bypass routes.

