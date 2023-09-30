Young trespassers turn playful pool adventure into destructive rampage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three boys are seen on surveillance video taking a ride down a pool slide and splashing around. It looks like innocent fun, except these kids weren’t invited.

“One of them has a blowtorch in his hand.”

The homeowners want to remain anonymous. They live near the intersection of Halemaumau and Kalanianaole Highway in Niu Valley.

They say they just stepped out last Sunday afternoon when the kids broke a fence to get in.

“There’s video of them on our pool furniture in the pool! They actually rifled through things. They burned things, they found a can of spray paint and spray painted our stone; that’s what’s so unnerving about it and the fact that we just have on film that they’re children,” the Homeowners said.

They say the boys also damaged an electrical box.

“Once they turn 18, and if they commit the same crimes, you know, they’re going to go to jail, they’re going to face stiffer penalties,” said Sergeant Chris Kim with Crimestoppers.

Kim says even before they turn 18, sometimes a lesser crime committed by a minor can lead to severe consequences.

For example, Saikit Saingo was 17 when he snatched a woman’s purse in Kalihi four years ago. The woman fell and died. Now he’s charged as an adult and could face life in prison.

This week, HPD released a booking photo of McEnroe Keaulii, who was just 16 when he allegedly killed two people at a Waianae chicken fight.”

He got waived from Family Court, and now he’s been tried as an adult,” said Kim.

“Depending on the severity of the crime, you could be waived into the district court and circuit court system.”

The homeowners hope someone recognizes these boys and tells their parents.

“When they start out young, especially at this age, what does that mean down the road? I think parents need to, like, kind of take a little responsibility and, you know, monitor and let kids know, it’s not appropriate,” the Homeowners said.

A police report has been filed. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 808-955-8300.

