Weekend weather: Partly sunny skies with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times

By Billy V
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:11 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will deliver passing clouds and showers this weekend, mainly to windward and mauka areas. Weak instability associated with a low aloft may bring an isolated thunderstorm today. Light winds and mostly dry weather are expected next week, with limited showers focused over interior areas during the afternoons.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

WAVES: We’re starting to see the movement towards wave energy from the north signifying getting closer to winter; we’ll get some N-NW swells that will reach the islands tomorrow and Monday and another Tuesday/Wed. That will bring waist to head high surf...then slightly overhead surf respectively. East shores will drop as the trades fade and south shore surf will be waist high thru early next week

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

