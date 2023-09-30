Weekend weather: Partly sunny skies with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will deliver passing clouds and showers this weekend, mainly to windward and mauka areas. Weak instability associated with a low aloft may bring an isolated thunderstorm today. Light winds and mostly dry weather are expected next week, with limited showers focused over interior areas during the afternoons.

WAVES: We’re starting to see the movement towards wave energy from the north signifying getting closer to winter; we’ll get some N-NW swells that will reach the islands tomorrow and Monday and another Tuesday/Wed. That will bring waist to head high surf...then slightly overhead surf respectively. East shores will drop as the trades fade and south shore surf will be waist high thru early next week

