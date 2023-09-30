Tributes
Visit with Ronald McDonald among free activities at Hawaii Children & Youth Day

Hawaii Children and Youth Day takes place Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Sky...
Hawaii Children and Youth Day takes place Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Sky Gate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.(Hawaii Children and Youth Day)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:44 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Children and Youth Day is back in person after a pandemic pause.

The 30th annual event takes place this Sunday, Oct. 1, at the Frank F. Fasi Civic Center Sky Gate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be performances, booths, giveaways and free activities hosted by organizations from across the state.

Among them -- a visit with Ronald McDonald, Chief Happiness Officer for McDonalds. He joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to invite families to the McDonalds Happy Meal Tent.

Attendees will have the chance to meet and take photos with Ronald McDonald, win prizes and enjoy snacks.

In 1994, the Hawaii state legislature established Children and Youth Day as the first Sunday of every October to celebrate young people’s accomplishments and contributions.

For more information, visit hawaiicyd.org.

The event’s televised program will air on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. on Hawaii News Now KGMB and on Sunday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. on K5.

