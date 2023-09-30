Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024

Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:19 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Toys R Us is getting creative as it continues to work on a comeback.

The retailer’s parent company says it plans to open locations at airports and on cruise ships this year with new stores opening next year.

The first airport location is scheduled to open at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in November.

Toys R Us also intends to have 24 new flagship stores operational for the 2024 holiday season.

The new locations add to existing shops already at Macy’s stores.

That partnership has given Toys R Us new life after it shut down all locations in 2018.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was identified as Paul A. Smith, last known to be driving a white Prius sedan.
Suspect who triggered hours-long lockdown on Schofield Barracks arrested on Molokai
Timeshare owners begin to arrive in Ka’anapali, checking in next to displaced Lahaina fire...
Controversy erupts in West Maui as timeshare owners arrive despite tourism delay
Miss Hawaii USA took home the best costume award on Wednesday in Reno, Nevada. The inspiration...
Miss Hawaii USA wins on national stage for costume inspired by Lahaina banyan tree
A woman blames the so-called Manoa Rapist, pictured here at his arrest, as part of the reason...
Her father died when she was 4. She says the ‘Manoa Rapist’ shares the blame
Out of “an abundance of caution,” the DOE said the school was placed on a brief lockdown at...
Castle High goes into lockdown after ‘unauthorized group’ threatens students

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work...
On the brink of a federal shutdown, the House passes a 45-day funding plan and sends it to Senate
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
‘Multiple deaths,’ ammonia leak reported after truck overturns in Illinois
A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom...
Woman claims she found hidden camera in bowling alley bathroom
A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom...
Woman claims she found hidden camera in bowling alley bathroom