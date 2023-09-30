Tributes
MPD: Newest list of those missing following Lahaina disaster down to 12 names

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The newest list of people unaccounted for following the Lahaina wildfire includes 12 names, down from 22 last week as the work of identifying victims continues.

The death toll from the disaster stands at 97.

Of those, 91 have been identified.

The latest victim publicly named: Allen John Constantino, 25, of Lahaina.

Authorities have spent weeks whittling down the list of unaccounted for — from thousands shortly after the disaster to hundreds and then to dozens.

Special Section: Those We Lost in Lahaina

Those with loved ones who are unaccounted for but not on the list are encouraged to contact MPD immediately, file a formal report and submit DNA to help with identification.

Maui Police Chief John Pelletier has said he is hopeful that every one of the victims of the devastating wildfire that destroyed Lahaina town will be officially identified.

To see the newest list of the missing, click here.

