Man who triggered base lockdown, fled to Molokai is soldier ‘transitioning from active duty’
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:11 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who forced an hours-long shelter in place order at Schofield Barracks on Friday and fled to another island is in custody.
The Army says Paul Smith is a soldier “transitioning from active duty” and is not assigned to a unit in Hawaii. He was captured Thursday night at the Molokai airport.
Officials had been searching for him for nearly seven hours after he allegedly struck a soldier with a gun at Schofield Barracks.
It’s believed he caught a flight to Molokai from the Dillingham Airfield.
The investigation is ongoing.
