Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man who triggered base lockdown, fled to Molokai is soldier ‘transitioning from active duty’

The suspect who forced an hours-long shelter in place order at Schofield Barracks on Friday and fled to another island is in custody.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:11 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who forced an hours-long shelter in place order at Schofield Barracks on Friday and fled to another island is in custody.

The Army says Paul Smith is a soldier “transitioning from active duty” and is not assigned to a unit in Hawaii. He was captured Thursday night at the Molokai airport.

Officials had been searching for him for nearly seven hours after he allegedly struck a soldier with a gun at Schofield Barracks.

It’s believed he caught a flight to Molokai from the Dillingham Airfield.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was identified as Paul A. Smith, last known to be driving a white Prius sedan.
Suspect who triggered hours-long lockdown on Schofield Barracks arrested on Molokai
Timeshare owners begin to arrive in Ka’anapali, checking in next to displaced Lahaina fire...
Controversy erupts in West Maui as timeshare owners arrive despite tourism delay
Donna Gomes, 71, died in last month's wildfire in Lahaina.
Error on death certificate of matriarch killed in Lahaina wildfire causes fresh pain for family
Miss Hawaii USA took home the best costume award on Wednesday in Reno, Nevada. The inspiration...
Miss Hawaii USA wins on national stage for costume inspired by Lahaina banyan tree
Family of the 77-year-old victim says their dad was in garden outside of their home when he was...
‘Unbelievable’: Police search for suspect who attacked elderly man in his own garden

Latest News

Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost...
The names of the fallen: Maui County, loved ones identify wildfire victims
Fentanyl has hit Hawaii with force, killing people on the streets, in homes and in businesses.
HNN Investigates to premiere new documentary on Hawaii’s fentanyl crisis
A 16-year-old boy accused of killing two people at a chicken fight in Maili in April will be...
Teen suspect accused of murder in chicken fight shooting to be tried as an adult
With a deal falling through, the shutdown on Sunday is all but certain.
Midday Newscast: Millions of federal workers brace for shutdown