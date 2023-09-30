Man who triggered base lockdown, fled to Molokai is soldier ‘transitioning from active duty’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who forced an hours-long shelter in place order at Schofield Barracks on Friday and fled to another island is in custody.

The Army says Paul Smith is a soldier “transitioning from active duty” and is not assigned to a unit in Hawaii. He was captured Thursday night at the Molokai airport.

Officials had been searching for him for nearly seven hours after he allegedly struck a soldier with a gun at Schofield Barracks.

It’s believed he caught a flight to Molokai from the Dillingham Airfield.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.