Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Lahainaluna football takes on Baldwin in their long awaited 2023 season opener

Lahainaluna Football
Lahainaluna Football(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:14 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over a month after wildfires tore through their hometown, the Lahainaluna football team is set to open the season this weekend.

The lunas face Baldwin on Saturday and it’s sure to be a surreal environment.

“I think it’s going to be very emotional for our kids, for the community.”

Lahainaluna started practicing again on September 7th. At the time, their season opener felt light years away, fast forward three weeks and the team says they picked things up right where they left off.

“We were doing really well before the fire as far as football-wise, being on track, we were where we wanted to be and then of course, we had that big break.” Lahinaluna offensive coordinator Garret Tihada told Hawaii News Now. “Once they came back, they just really, really wanted to get back at it so much.”

The team using practice as a way to not only escape the circumstances they’re facing, but also process the emotions they’ve felt in the wake of the disaster.

“It was very surreal.” Lahainaluna play Kaulana Tihada said. “You know, there’s definitely been a lot of emotions, you know, thinking about all our community and all the people that were lost to the fire, we just think about them and that’s why we’re playing this game, for them.”

The Coaches telling us that they were hesitant at first to resume practices.

“When the fire first started, football wasn’t even a thought, you know, especially for those of us who lost our houses.” Coach Tihada said. “It wasn’t a thought at all.”

However, after seeing the outpouring of support, they knew the Lunas needed to play in 2023.

Not only for the players, but for the people of Lahaina.

“Being able to represent our community and what it, what it stood for.” Tihada said. “We’re just trying to play our hearts out and play for everyone that has been through the fire.”

The Lunas are ready, all that’s left to do is kick off.

“Once the Alma Mater starts playing, there’s not going to be too many dry eyes in the crowd and on the field.

Kick off is set for Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Hawaii time at War Memorial Stadium.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was identified as Paul A. Smith, last known to be driving a white Prius sedan.
Suspect who triggered hours-long lockdown on Schofield Barracks arrested on Molokai
Timeshare owners begin to arrive in Ka’anapali, checking in next to displaced Lahaina fire...
Controversy erupts in West Maui as timeshare owners arrive despite tourism delay
Donna Gomes, 71, died in last month's wildfire in Lahaina.
Error on death certificate of matriarch killed in Lahaina wildfire causes fresh pain for family
Miss Hawaii USA took home the best costume award on Wednesday in Reno, Nevada. The inspiration...
Miss Hawaii USA wins on national stage for costume inspired by Lahaina banyan tree
Family of the 77-year-old victim says their dad was in garden outside of their home when he was...
‘Unbelievable’: Police search for suspect who attacked elderly man in his own garden

Latest News

Kyle Chinen joined Sunrise to preview the match up and tells us how the team wants to show the...
Over a month since wildfires, Lahainaluna football team set to open the season this weekend
Hawaii Football
UH football heads to the Ninth Island for showdown against UNLV this weekend
The Rainbow Wahine soccer team are winners at home once again.
Rainbow Wahine soccer host a pair of pivotal Big West matchups this weekend
NFL Foundation commits $75K to Polynesian Football Hall of Fame for increased player development