Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn Vermilya, Breanne McKean, Elly Keener.(Source: Mapleton Local Schools)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:31 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a high school senior collapsed and died Friday night during a homecoming event.

According to Mapleton Local Schools Superintendent Scott Smith, high school student Bre McKean collapsed due to a medical emergency prior to the school’s football game against South Central.

WOIO reports that Bre was named a candidate for the high school’s homecoming queen.

Both schools agreed to suspend Friday’s game at halftime after being notified of the student’s death.

Smith said that grief counselors are available for students and staff.

The district ended up canceling the homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday night.

All athletic events have also been canceled until Oct. 4.

School officials did not release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was identified as Paul A. Smith, last known to be driving a white Prius sedan.
Suspect who triggered hours-long lockdown on Schofield Barracks arrested on Molokai
Timeshare owners begin to arrive in Ka’anapali, checking in next to displaced Lahaina fire...
Controversy erupts in West Maui as timeshare owners arrive despite tourism delay
Miss Hawaii USA took home the best costume award on Wednesday in Reno, Nevada. The inspiration...
Miss Hawaii USA wins on national stage for costume inspired by Lahaina banyan tree
Lahaina
Hundreds of evacuees in West Maui hotels could be forced out as Safe Harbor program expires
A woman blames the so-called Manoa Rapist, pictured here at his arrest, as part of the reason...
Her father died when she was 4. She says the ‘Manoa Rapist’ shares the blame

Latest News

Kevin and Ursula Jones take a photo together in front of a video screen while attending the...
Jimmy Carter admirers across generations celebrate the former president’s 99th birthday
The Filipino Community Center will host a Bayanihan for Maui concert fundraiser on Oct. 1 from...
FilCom Center hosts Bayanihan for Maui concert to support fire survivors
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work...
On the brink of a federal shutdown, the House passes a 45-day funding plan and sends it to Senate
FILE - Lauren Pazienza appears in court Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in New York. A New York judge...
NY woman who fatally shoved singing coach, age 87, is sentenced to more time in prison than expected
Lahainaluna Football
Lahainaluna football takes on Baldwin in their long awaited 2023 season opener