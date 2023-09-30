Get ready for Filipino American History Month with eskrima workshops

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Filipino-American Historical Society of Hawaii is hosting a “FilAm HistoryFest 2023: Hawaii Masters of Eskrima III” from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu.

Eskrima is a traditional martial arts style of the Philippines and uses sticks, knives and other improvised weapons.

The event will feature masters from four schools of eskrima:

General Ablen School of Derobio Escrima (Braulio Pedoy)

Hawaii Filipino Martial Arts School (Pat Amantiad)

Tobosa School of Kali-Escrima (Teofisto Tobosa)

Hawaii Defense Academy (Alfredo Bandalan, Sr.).

They will present their unique histories, demonstrate their individual styles and conduct free workshops for attendees.

FilAm HistoryFest 2023 is free and open to the public. Lunch will be available for purchase.

For more information, email fahsoh808@gmail.com.

The Filipino-American Historical Society of Hawaii aims to foster an appreciation of the heritage and experience of Filipino Americans in Hawaii.

