Early morning crash on Kamehameha Highway leaves man, 23, in serious condition

Suspect charged
(KTTC)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 11:17 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver suffered serious injuries after slamming into a pair of concrete pillars in Pearl City early Saturday morning.

Police officials say the incident happened near Kamehameha Highway and Waimano Home Road just after midnight.

Police say the 23-year-old driver was speeding when he hit two concrete pillars in the median of Kahemahema Highway.

EMS crews brought the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials say he has since been upgraded to serious condition.

Police believe the man had been drinking.

No other cars were involved.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

