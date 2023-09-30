Tributes
Celebrating the moon and harvest at the Mid-Autumn Festival

The Mid-Autumn Festival at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza in Honolulu features food and craft...
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:29 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s Chinese community is hosting its annual Mid-Autumn Festival celebration at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza today, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Also called the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, many Asian cultures mark the holiday with family gatherings, mooncakes and thanksgiving.

Chinatown808′s Leonard Kam and Michael Young of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about this year’s festivities.

The free, family-friendly event will feature food and craft vendors, keiki activities, martial arts and lion dance performances by Gee Yung Chinese Martial Arts Dragon & Lion Dance Sports Association, Hawaii Lion Dance Association, Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association, Chinese Lion Dance Association, Lung Kong Physical Culture Association and Yeung Dak Physical Culture Association.

For information, email chinatown808hi@gmail.com, call 808-533-3181, or visit chinatown808.com or chinesechamber.com.

