Celebrating fall with Green Lady cocktails at White Sands Hotel

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It may not feel like fall in the islands, but it is the season for harvest, mooncakes and cozy cocktails.

Mixologist Maddie Finnegan from Green Lady Cocktail Room and White Sands Hotel operations manager Kaila Malavet joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about their fall libations and events.

The Green Lady Cocktail Room is a hidden intimate bar in a Waikiki hotel with a 1930s Singapore vibe.

Finnegan said it specializes in inventive cocktails in an unpretentious atmosphere, serving drinks like ‘Three Times a Lady’ (citadelle gin, coconut, yuzu, calamansi, and lime served up in a coupe), ‘1819 Trading Station’ (michter’s bourbon, pandan, and coffee served over a large cube), and an absinthe program of personal drips and group fountains.

The menu also includes small bites made by James Beard award winning chef Robynne Mai’i, the culinary mind behind Fete in Chinatown and the White Sands Hotel’s poolside eatery Heyday.

The hotel is hosting fall events, including a Shine Halloween pool event, “Howloween” (“pawhana”) dog event, and is part of the Honolulu Pride Bar Crawl.

Green Lady Cocktail Room is located inside the White Sands Hotel, 431 Nohonani St. Guests can ask for ‘room 8′ and enter through a secret door concealed within a wall of bamboo.

Hours of operation are 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Walk in only. No reservations.

For more information, visit whitesandshotel.com.

