FilCom Center hosts Bayanihan for Maui concert to support fire survivors

The Filipino Community Center will host a Bayanihan for Maui concert fundraiser on Oct. 1 from 5-7:30 p.m.(FilCom Center)
By Annalisa Burgos and Lili Hurd
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:11 AM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fundraising concert to help those affected by the Maui fires is happening tomorrow, Oct. 1, at the Filipino Comnunity Center in Waipahu.

The Bayanihan for Maui event from 5-7:30 p.m. will feature traditional folk dances and performances by Kristian Lei, Jay Flores and other Filipino artists.

“It is the collective spirit, Philippine spirit, and traditional Filipino value of coming together. We can translate that to Hawaiian terms as like kokua, a spirit of kokua and Bayanihan put together,” said FilCom Center board member Raymund Liongson. “It has become like a natural response of the people in the community to come together or do what they can.”

Tickets are $25 and proceeds will go to wildfire survivors.

KNDI Radio and Larry Ordonez, who grew up in Lahaina, will host a radiothon broadcast from the FilCom Center at 4 p.m.

The benefit concert will begin at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased for $25 online at Filcom.org or at the door.

