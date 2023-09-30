Agency charged with identifying unknown soldiers proves critical to Maui efforts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Daniel Inouye Pow/MIA Accounting Agency on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is the largest forensic identification lab of its type in the world.

“We specialize in doing identifications to a very high standard when you have very little to work with in terms of remains,” said DPAA laboratory Director John Byrd.

Over the years, the center has identified thousands of fallen servicemembers, many from the attack on Pearl Harbor, World War II and the Korean War.

Hours after the Lahaina disaster, Byrd and his team of forensic anthropologists were called in to the impact zone to carefully inspect every lot throughout the town.

“We then started doing primary searches where we were going to their last known locations and extensively, working through all of the rubble,” Byrd said.

Byrd’s team, which included 12 forensic anthropologists, a dentist, a radiography technician, and several U.S. soldiers, spent weeks on the ground helping recover more than 70 sets of remains.

Among the biggest challenges: Discerning between human and animal remains through a labyrinth of destroyed structures and construction material.

“There’s lots and lots of dry wall, sheet rock, it’s broken into small pieces, burned plastics and glass and metals,” Byrd said. “Through all of this, you have to find the human remains.”

The agency can employ a variety of techniques for identification, including DNA testing, dental records verification, and stable isotope testing.

Of the 97 victims confirmed dead in the disaster, 89 have been identified to date.

Byrd says dental records and DNA samples have been a critical help.

“If there’s someone who does not have a dental record that we can get a copy of and no family member has provided DNA, there are very few alternative ways to try to identify the remains,” Byrd explained. “So it’s really important in those cases if family members can step forward.”

Those interested in submitting a sample can reach out to the county’s Family Assistance Center.

