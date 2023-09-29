Tributes
Wonderful trade wind weather all weekend long

Kona winds starting Tuesday thru much of next week
Winds breezy trades 15-20 mph thru the weekend
By Billy V
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:45 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: Moderate windward showers are seen occasionally spreading leeward on most islands, with showers especially active over Oahu this evening. While satellite shows this shower cluster clearing Oahu and moving over Kauai, radar continues to indicate orographically-induced showers forming over most windward slopes, with scattered to broken showery and stable low clouds moving toward all islands from the E at about 25 mph. Little overall change next several days

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

WAVES: No significant surf is expected through the upcoming week. The current small south swell will continue to ease tonight, with additional background swells this weekend. Small surf along north facing shores tonight from short- period north and incoming north-northeast swells. A slightly larger NNW swell is expected late Sunday through the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain rough and choppy through the weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

