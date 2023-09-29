Wonderful trade wind weather all weekend long

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: Moderate windward showers are seen occasionally spreading leeward on most islands, with showers especially active over Oahu this evening. While satellite shows this shower cluster clearing Oahu and moving over Kauai, radar continues to indicate orographically-induced showers forming over most windward slopes, with scattered to broken showery and stable low clouds moving toward all islands from the E at about 25 mph. Little overall change next several days

WAVES: No significant surf is expected through the upcoming week. The current small south swell will continue to ease tonight, with additional background swells this weekend. Small surf along north facing shores tonight from short- period north and incoming north-northeast swells. A slightly larger NNW swell is expected late Sunday through the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain rough and choppy through the weekend.

