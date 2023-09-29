‘Unauthorized’ group reportedly threatening students triggers brief lockdown at Castle High

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Castle High went into a brief lockdown Thursday afternoon due to reports of an “unauthorized group of students” threatening students on campus, the state Department of Education confirmed to Hawaii News Now.

Out of “an abundance of caution,” the DOE said the school was placed on a brief lockdown at about 3 p.m.

Two witnesses told HNN a gun was involved but officials have not confirmed that.

No injuries were reported and the lockdown was lifted about 20 minutes later.

All outdoor after-school activities were canceled as police investigated the situation.

Police say they will be patrolling the area as a precaution on Friday morning.

