Temporary shelter erected for those experiencing homelessness before Maui fires

KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new temporary shelter is being stood up to care for those who were experiencing homelessness before the Lahaina fire on Aug. 8.

Gov. Josh Green says he wants to make sure that every Maui wildfire survivor has the access to care and resources that they need and an opportunity to begin healing from the tragedy.

”It is important that all Maui wildfire survivors have access to the necessary resources to heal,” Green said.

The temporary shelter, called “Puuhonua o Nene” is a place homeless survivors can go to receive a wide array of services.

“I know Project Vision Hawaii will create a safe, welcoming environment that supports recovery, and I appreciate the Department of Human Services and Department of Transportation for their efforts to build this site so quickly,” Green added.

Green, his team and their partners at Project Vision say this type of shelter is necessary because shelter eligibility requirements cover people with structural loss in most cases.

”Our team has been working around the clock to set up this temporary shelter,” said Project Vision Hawaii Executive Director Darrah Kauhane.

“This type of work is a great example of our holistic approach to healing through health, culture, wellness, and acceptance.”

The site will be able to house around 150 people who will be provided a military grade tent for shelter.

They’ll have access to showers, medical care and restrooms as well as other services. The shelter will also provide transportation to and from the site.

Case managers from the state will also be on hand to work with those shelter residents to develop a recovery plan.

When the state announced the new shelter, they made it clear this is a resource for adults and that families with minor children may have more time to stay in hotels until an alternative housing option is found.

If you or someone you know needs this shelter click here.

You can also call all (808) 754-1241 or e-mail Project Vision at mauistrong@projectvisionhawaii.org.

